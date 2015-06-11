SUPER BOWL: LIVE POST FROM NEW YORK
Sin categoría

SUPER BOWL: LIVE POST FROM NEW YORK

Sin categoría
0

SUPER BOWL: LIVE POST FROM NEW YORK

47
0
feature_55d4ba0ed4c49
now viewing

SUPER BOWL: LIVE POST FROM NEW YORK

El gobernador Alejandro Moreno Cárdenas, en entrevista
now playing

Nadie por encima de Ley; UBER, sin permisos: AMC

Ayer, el gobernador Alejandro Moreno Cárdenas, inauguró el séptimo curso anual especializado en Derecho Internacional Humanitario, que se ofrece a unos 200 servidores públicos de la entidad.
now playing

Solicitó AMC Protección Especial de Unesco a baluartes y murallas

Jorge Chanona Echeverría, titular de la Sedesyh.
now playing

A partir del lunes, tarjetas de útiles y zapatos: JChE

Ricardo Koh Cambranis
now playing

Nuevos funcionarios en Sría. de Educación

El gobernador Alejandro Moreno Cárdenas, el delegado de la Sedesol, Christian Castro Bello, y Julio César Guerrero Martín, jefe de la Oficina del secretario de Desarrollo Social, entregaron tarjetas Liconsa en el marco de la Feria de Servicios Institucionales.
now playing

Realiza Sedesol Feria de Servicios por Jornada Nal. de Alimentación

One important note about this podcast. Matt can not seem to get his microphones to work. Ever. So if you’re wondering why we all sound like professional radio hosts two of us are, actually and Matt sounds like hot garbage, it’s because he is incompetent with microphones.

1:30 P.M - Opening Remarks

Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur. Excepteur sint occaecat cupidatat non proident, sunt in culpa qui officia deserunt mollit anim id est laborum.

1:45 P.M - Speech by Deputy Minister of the Department

Sed ut perspiciatis unde omnis iste natus error sit voluptatem accusantium doloremque laudantium, totam rem aperiam, eaque ipsa quae ab illo inventore veritatis et quasi architecto beatae vitae dicta sunt explicabo.

2:00 P.M - Speech by National Managers

Nemo enim ipsam voluptatem quia voluptas sit aspernatur aut odit aut fugit, sed quia consequuntur magni dolores eos qui ratione voluptatem sequi nesciunt.

2:30 P.M - Questions and Answers

To take a trivial example, which of us ever undertakes laborious physical exercise, except to obtain some advantage from it? But who has any right to find fault with a man who chooses to enjoy a pleasure that has no annoying consequences, or one who avoids a pain that produces no resultant pleasure.

3:00 P.M - Future Activities Planned

This is in part due to the fact that people who have children differ, on average, from those who do not have children in ways that are related to happiness, such as in their marital status, age, and income.

Posts Relacionados:

  1. LIVE: SUPER BOWL THE HORROR AND THE GROLY OF FOOTBALL
  2. LIVE YOUR GOALF
  3. PEP TALK ON FREE TRADE
  4. AUSSIE TRAILBLAZERS LONG JOURNEY TO SUCCESS
tags:
Posts Relacionados
feature_55d4ba0c19d34

LIVE: SUPER BOWL THE HORROR AND THE GROLY OF FOOTBALL

0
feature_55d4ba094641d

LIVE YOUR GOALF

0
feature_55d4ba151ea50

PEP TALK ON FREE TRADE

0

YOUR COMMENTS

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

Comment(0)

  1. This page is auto refreshed after a certain time which can be set in post settings. This is in part due to the fact that people who have children differ on average.

    Responder

  3. Hello, this is a live comment Harvard happiness expert Shawn Achor says just calling, emailing or texting a friend and putting an event on the calendar is more powerful than you think.

    Responder
Close