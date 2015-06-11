SUPER BOWL: LIVE POST FROM NEW YORK

One important note about this podcast. Matt can not seem to get his microphones to work. Ever. So if you’re wondering why we all sound like professional radio hosts two of us are, actually and Matt sounds like hot garbage, it’s because he is incompetent with microphones.

1:30 P.M - Opening Remarks

Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur. Excepteur sint occaecat cupidatat non proident, sunt in culpa qui officia deserunt mollit anim id est laborum.

1:45 P.M - Speech by Deputy Minister of the Department

Sed ut perspiciatis unde omnis iste natus error sit voluptatem accusantium doloremque laudantium, totam rem aperiam, eaque ipsa quae ab illo inventore veritatis et quasi architecto beatae vitae dicta sunt explicabo.

2:00 P.M - Speech by National Managers

Nemo enim ipsam voluptatem quia voluptas sit aspernatur aut odit aut fugit, sed quia consequuntur magni dolores eos qui ratione voluptatem sequi nesciunt.

2:30 P.M - Questions and Answers

To take a trivial example, which of us ever undertakes laborious physical exercise, except to obtain some advantage from it? But who has any right to find fault with a man who chooses to enjoy a pleasure that has no annoying consequences, or one who avoids a pain that produces no resultant pleasure.

3:00 P.M - Future Activities Planned

This is in part due to the fact that people who have children differ, on average, from those who do not have children in ways that are related to happiness, such as in their marital status, age, and income.